Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 1,756 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $551,652.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,249.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.