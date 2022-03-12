bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $8.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $312.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.62.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $98,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,374 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,800 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 513.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 581,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.