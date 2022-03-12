Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.
Niu Technologies stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $636.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.
About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
