Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $636.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,528 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after purchasing an additional 763,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 227,272 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

