Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $691,000 in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 168,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of Innovate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VATE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VATE opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.97. Innovate Corp has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

