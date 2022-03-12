Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 9,139 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of Univest Financial worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UVSP shares. StockNews.com cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $835.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

