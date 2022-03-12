Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.26% of Quantum worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 140,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Quantum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 82,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 218.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 192,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 70.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

QMCO opened at $2.50 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

