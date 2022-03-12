Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.67% of Otonomy worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $3,133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otonomy alerts:

OTIC opened at $2.33 on Friday. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

About Otonomy (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.