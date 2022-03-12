Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 57,814 Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.81% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $705,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

ELDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eledon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

