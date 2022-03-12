Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $124.67 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $97.56 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 43.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

