ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.