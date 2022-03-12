Insider Buying: Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Director Acquires 6,250 Shares of Stock

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hamish Mclennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scientific Games alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of Scientific Games stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $58.94 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

SGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.