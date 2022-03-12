Insider Buying: Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Director Acquires 6,250 Shares of Stock

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hamish Mclennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of Scientific Games stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $58.94 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.88.
SGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.