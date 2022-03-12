National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

