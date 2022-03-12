Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

FLNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $39.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.