Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 8,301 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 33.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 317.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.