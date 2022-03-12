Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 4,238 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Crane by 96.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Crane by 17.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Crane by 96.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,567 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CR opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

