Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 31,081 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSBE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 98,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

BSBE opened at $23.93 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.