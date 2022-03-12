Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $620,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

VAC stock opened at $151.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $190.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

