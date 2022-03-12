Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 3,338,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

