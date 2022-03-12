Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 6,766 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 120.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

