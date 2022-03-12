Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.51) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.40).

DLG stock opened at GBX 265.60 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 289.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

