BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 480 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 179.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.37) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.22) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 28th.

BP.B opened at GBX 171.95 ($2.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £34.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.34. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

