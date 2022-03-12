Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 4,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.27) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.57) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.93) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,468.89 ($45.45).

AAL opened at GBX 3,900 ($51.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,493.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,088.68. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.96) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,009.26). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.35), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,137,459.38).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

