Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 205 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.43).

BARC stock opened at GBX 161.10 ($2.11) on Tuesday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.43. The company has a market cap of £27.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

