Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells $509,628.48 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,967,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.