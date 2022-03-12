Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $599,773.75 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $80.91 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

