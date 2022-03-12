Barclays Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $34.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $16.54 on Thursday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $13,716,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $707,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $1,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

