Saul Centers’ (BFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE BFS opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 144.30%.

In other news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,763 shares of company stock valued at $961,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

