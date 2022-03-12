Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

SUMO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.