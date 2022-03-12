Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.12. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 11,599 shares.

CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

