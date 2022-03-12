Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.12. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 11,599 shares.
CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
