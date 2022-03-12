AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

