AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.33.
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
