UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,651 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,777 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,445,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

