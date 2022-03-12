UBS Group AG Has $4.81 Million Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $18.07 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

