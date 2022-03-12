Comparing Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) & Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rivian and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rivian presently has a consensus target price of 100.79, indicating a potential upside of 164.88%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.34%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Rivian.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -7,990.56% -21.20% -19.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rivian and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 368.70 -$63.05 million ($0.85) -2.19

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Rivian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rivian beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

