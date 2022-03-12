Analyzing Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nevro and LENSAR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $386.90 million 5.81 -$131.36 million ($3.77) -17.00 LENSAR $34.46 million 1.99 -$19.60 million ($2.09) -2.99

LENSAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nevro and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 1 9 3 0 2.15 LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nevro currently has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.59%. LENSAR has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Nevro.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -33.95% -33.06% -17.59% LENSAR -56.88% -32.96% -27.94%

Summary

LENSAR beats Nevro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.