LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,118 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Heska worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,379,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Heska by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,309.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.24.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

