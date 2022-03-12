UBS Group AG Purchases 22,303 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.48% of AudioCodes worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after buying an additional 244,218 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 185,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 121,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays reduced their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

