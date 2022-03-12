UBS Group AG Buys 25,667 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Sonos worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 28.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

