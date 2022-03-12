Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,854 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany M. Nada purchased 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $872,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,500 and sold 1,009,602 shares valued at $20,910,694. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.