Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,191,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 22.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 238,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

