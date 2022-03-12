LPL Financial LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

