LPL Financial LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Joint worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Joint stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $464.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.