1,207 Shares in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNM opened at $20.81 on Friday. Core & Main Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

