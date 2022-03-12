John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) Stock Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.88% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

JHMF stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

