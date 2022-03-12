Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Viracta Therapeutics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 390,701 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 9,426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

