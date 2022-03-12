Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.24% from the company’s current price.

OLPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of OLPX opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

