Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Astronics were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 636,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 463,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,593 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Astronics stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

Astronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.