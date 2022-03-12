Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $66,000 in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITIC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Shares of ITIC opened at $194.64 on Friday. Investors Title has a one year low of $161.55 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.40. The stock has a market cap of $368.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 5.22%.

Investors Title Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.