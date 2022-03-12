Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $105.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.76% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLCE. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.
Shares of PLCE opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.
In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 163,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,778,000.
About Children’s Place (Get Rating)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.