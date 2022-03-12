Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $105.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.76% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLCE. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of PLCE opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 163,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,778,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

