William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

BASE opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $95,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

