Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) to “Strong-Buy”

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 2.35. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

